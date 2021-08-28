Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Grows By 87.1%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JDD stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.