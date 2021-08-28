Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expands By 309.8%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 309.8% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $287.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

