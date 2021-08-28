Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Rises By 300.0%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PCHM remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.
About PharmChem
