Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Rises By 300.0%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCHM remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. PharmChem has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

