Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 77.1%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the July 29th total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.95.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.04 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

