Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases By 550.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.