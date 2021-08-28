Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 74.2%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 24,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

