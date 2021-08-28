Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Drops By 52.5%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laidlaw cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $298.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.50.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

