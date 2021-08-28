Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 146.2%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $92,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $96,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.62. 90,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

