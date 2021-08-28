Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Siegfried stock remained flat at $$912.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a one year low of $912.00 and a one year high of $912.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $912.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Siegfried in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

