Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SIEGY traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $83.12. 182,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,868. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

