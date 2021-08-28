Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,723. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -286.61. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.31.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

