Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

