Simmons Bank Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 31,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,900.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,677.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

