Simmons Bank Has $10.58 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

