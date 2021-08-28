Simmons Bank Has $4.93 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,426,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

