Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

