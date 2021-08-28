Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 512,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,869. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

