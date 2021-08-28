Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sino Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Sino Land stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

