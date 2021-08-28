Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIOX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SIOX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.