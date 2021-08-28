SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 21,440 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $205.80 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $214.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,145.00, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

