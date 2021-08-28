SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466.48 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $466.48 million and approximately $89.86 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

