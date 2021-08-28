SmartKey Trading Up 14.9% This Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and $1.94 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.