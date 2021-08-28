Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Position Raised by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands makes up 3.7% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 1,109,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

