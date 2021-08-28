Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.24. 203,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,561. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

