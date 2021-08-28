Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

