SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004403 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

