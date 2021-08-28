Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

