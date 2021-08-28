Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $12.58 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

