Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

