Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

