Sonata Capital Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $67.46. 2,454,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

