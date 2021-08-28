Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

