Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,403,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 765.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 700,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.50.

