Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 592,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

