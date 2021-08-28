SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $10,152.22 and approximately $83.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.66 or 1.00006501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00041697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.32 or 0.00483243 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00849433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00349452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004690 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.