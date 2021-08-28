Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sonos stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $506,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

