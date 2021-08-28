South Street Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.