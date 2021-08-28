South Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,151 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Regal Beloit comprises 1.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

