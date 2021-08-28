Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,123. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

