SparksPay Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,129.54 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,466,439 coins and its circulating supply is 10,352,673 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

