SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) is Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF makes up about 3.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

TIPX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 282,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.