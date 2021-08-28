SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 295,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,920,255 shares.The stock last traded at $353.55 and had previously closed at $354.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.79.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.