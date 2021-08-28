SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after purchasing an additional 521,284 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

