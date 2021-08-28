SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 54,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,260,048 shares.The stock last traded at $42.29 and had previously closed at $42.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

