SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 86.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $52.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

