Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

