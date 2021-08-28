Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 491,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

