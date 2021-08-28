Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

