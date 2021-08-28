Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $200.00 at Summit Insights

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Summit Insights’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,560,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

