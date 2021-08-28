Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 79,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,858 shares.The stock last traded at $152.79 and had previously closed at $155.02.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.
In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.
