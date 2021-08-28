Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 79,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,858 shares.The stock last traded at $152.79 and had previously closed at $155.02.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPLK. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.